Red tide crisis: Pinellas families living near fish kills can’t escape rancid smell

Red Tide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Many families living in the Shore Acres area of St. Petersburg are having a difficult time with red tide. Whether they live on or off the water, residents say there is no escape from the rotting odor connected to the bloom.

The impact is wide-reaching. Not only to the people who live in homes on the water, but to families at parks where children play as well. And the smell continues seeping into nearby neighborhoods.

Chris Tidwell and his son, 7-year-old Chris Jr., went to Crisp Park on Thursday to escape their house on the water. They were trying to enjoy their day but were having a tough time.

“Yeah, it does stink a lot,” Chris Jr. said.

Tidwell said he’s no millionaire, he’s a single dad who just bought when the market was done. Usually, he said, they feel lucky to live on the water. But right now, it’s tough.

They can’t escape the horrid smell of rotting fish wherever they go.

“We got about five more minutes [at this park] before we got to go,” Tidwell said. “It just stinks. It smells better at the house.”

Another family we spoke with said they won’t even brave the park with their children and won’t let them play outside their home because the smell is so rancid.

The mid-week red tide update issued Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed red tide at background to high concentrations in 36 water samples taken in and offshore of Pinellas County. You can check the latest red tide samples and map on our red tide page.

>> Follow Christine McLarty on Facebook

>> Follow Christine McLarty on Twitter

>> Send Christine McLarty a Pinellas County story idea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Tide Videos

People living near red tide fish kills who can't escape the rancid smell

Some worry red tide may take toll on seagrass, causing more issues for manatees

St. Pete Mayor pleading to the Governor to help with Red Tide

Massive grouper among dead fish washed up on shore amid red tide crisis

St. Pete Mayor pleads Florida's Governor for Red Tide resources

'We need help', St. Pete Mayor Kriseman calls on Governor DeSantis for state resources

Red tide moving south, threatening tourism across the Bay Area

'Worse everyday': St.Petersburg families feel impacts of red tide

‘It’s changed our way of life’: Red tide smell ruining downtown St. Petersburg, residents say

Red tide creeping south, high levels impacting Sarasota and Manatee counties

More Red Tide

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss