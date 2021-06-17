LIVE NOW: Red tide cleanup shuts down part of Dunedin Causeway beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Dunedin Causeway beach will be closed on Thursday as officials work to clean up the red tide that’s been impacting Pinellas County.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County says a “small portion” of the beach will be closed, but the causeway itself will stay open to traffic and pedestrians.

“The beach immediately southwest of the Dunedin Causeway drawbridge will be blocked off today while crews conduct Red Tide cleanup,” the spokesperson said. “A dumpster will also be located in that area throughout the course of cleanup.”

According to the county, the beaches and boat launch further west of the area will not be impacted.

Small boats will be in Dunedin and around Clearwater Harbor to retrieve dead fish as part of the cleanup Thursday. Crews will also be cleaning and raking beaches as needed.

The county issued a red tide update on Wednesday after staff members flew over waterways to observe conditions.

Here’s what they say they found, as of Wednesday afternoon:

A bloom was spotted along the shoreline from John’s Pass to Clearwater Pass .

to . A bloom was seen about one mile west of Clearwater Beach . The bloom extends to Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island .

. The bloom extends to and . Bloom activity described as “light in color” was noticed in the Intracoastal Waterway from the Anclote River to Belleair Causeway .

from the to . “Significant numbers” of dead fish were reported at the seawall in Dunedin.

The Visit St. Pete Clearwater website is actively updating red tide information for local beaches. Notices were posted for the following beaches as of Wednesday night:

Honeymoon Island : Medium levels of red tide conditions reported

: Medium levels of red tide conditions reported Clearwater Beach: Medium levels of red tide conditions reported

Medium levels of red tide conditions reported Sand Key: High levels of red tide conditions reported

High levels of red tide conditions reported Belleair Beach: High levels of red tide conditions reported

High levels of red tide conditions reported Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach: High levels of red tide conditions reported

High levels of red tide conditions reported North Redington/Redington Beach : Low levels of red tide conditions reported

: Low levels of red tide conditions reported Madeira Beach : Medium levels of red tide conditions reported

: Medium levels of red tide conditions reported Treasure Island: Medium levels of red tide conditions reported

Medium levels of red tide conditions reported Pass-a-Grille: Low levels of red tide conditions reported

According to Pinellas County, conditions “suggests that the bloom activity is still moving north.” Researchers with the University of South Florida predict red tide blooms will continue moving north over the next four days, the county said.