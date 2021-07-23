Red tide beach hazards: NWS issues statement warning of possible respiratory irritation in Pinellas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Pinellas County on Friday as red tide continues to impact Tampa Bay waterways.

The beach hazards statement was issued at 11:30 a.m. Friday and lasts through at least 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the NWS, respiratory irritation associated with red tide is possible in some coastal areas throughout Pinellas County. The agency warned that symptoms could include coughing, sneezing an tearing eyes.

“People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive,” the NWS wrote. “Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day.”

The agency advised moving to a nearby beach if your start experiencing symptoms. You can check beaches online before you head out using Mote Marine Laboratory’s interactive map. The FWC also releases water samples regularly and gives status updates every Wednesday and Friday.