Red tide alert: Bloom could impact weekend beach plans in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County released a statement Friday saying a red tide bloom has been found along the county’s coastal beaches.

Health officials say “some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms.” People with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms.

If you experience any of the above symptoms, Pinellas County officials ask you stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If your symptoms do not go away, please contact your doctor.

The county’s Department of Health also recommends the following steps:

Do not swim around dead fish at this location

If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts

Keep pets away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications)

If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing

The Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide, at 1-888-232-8635.

For more information on red tide in Pinellas County, visit the health department’s website.