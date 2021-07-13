Pinellas County red tide: 600+ tons of dead fish removed

Red Tide

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Local governments in Pinellas have now removed around 613 tons of dead fish and marine life from area waterways as very high levels of Red Tide persist within Tampa Bay.

Pinellas County contractors and the City of St. Petersburg collected around 124 tons of fish on Sunday and Monday alone from Tampa Bay, Boca Ciega Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.

A large-scale operation to remove fish before they enter estuaries and canals continues this week.

Red Tide in some parts of Tampa Bay in the past few days tested at ten to 17 times the concentration considered “high,” which can cause significant respiratory issues in people as well as fish kills.

Concentrations along Pinellas beaches on Monday ranged from low to high, but impacts vary from day to day. Beaches remain open and areas with lower levels of Red Tide are safe to visit, however, higher concentrations can cause health effects, especially for people with underlying respiratory issues. 

The news comes as health officials urge mask use for red tide in Pinellas County.

Locals and visitors can find the latest respiratory forecast and Red Tide conditions at BeachesUpdate.com.

