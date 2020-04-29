NOAA gives USF $227K grant to study red tide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has received a grant worth more than $200,000 to study red tide and its impacts on Florida.

The $227,122 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was announced Wednesday by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area.

According to Crist, USF researchers will help develop response and adaptation strategies to combat red tide.

“Developing new approaches to mitigate and adapt to red tide outbreaks is critical to protecting our coastal communities, economy, and way of life” Rep. Crist said in a statement. “NOAA’s award to USF will fund important research and response efforts right here in our own backyard, where some of our very best and brightest are working to combat red tide.”

Researchers say they will use the funding to study the economic impacts red tide had on tourism, commercial fishing and public health during the outbreak that hit the Tampa Bay area in recent years.

“University of South Florida researchers have a lasting impact on the future of our society by making new discoveries and developing novel solutions to complex problems,” USF President Steven Currall said. “USF scientists have a long history of studying red tide in the Gulf of Mexico. This research will help us develop a more complete understanding of how Florida’s environment is vitally important to our state’s economy and the livelihood of the people who reside here.”

Red tide, or K. brevis, is a harmful algal bloom. Red tides can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year.

The algae has been recorded in Florida for more than 30 years, but the frequency and duration have increased over time. The 2018 bloom lasted 15 months and devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast communities.

The “From Bloom to Bust” grant given to USF will fund a two-year-project that also involves the University of Central Florida. Researchers will examine red tide impacts on at least 80 different economic sectors.