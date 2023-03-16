SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County health officials issued a precautionary “No Swim” advisory for Lido Casino Beach Thursday after water quality tests found high levels of enterococcus bacteria.

While the beach remains open, wading, swimming, and other water activities are not recommended.

According to The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota, enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources including pet waste, stormwater runoff, and human sewage.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said. “People, especially those who are very young, elderly, or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses.”

The department says shellfish, including crabs and shrimp, collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place should not be eaten. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

The “No Swim” advisory will be lifted once follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standards.

The Department said it resampled the beach Thursday and expects those results late Friday afternoon.

As of this report, elevated levels of red tide continue to be detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches.