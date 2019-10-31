Low levels of red tide detected in Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Red tide is creeping back into Tampa Bay.

Low levels of the algae bloom have been detected in Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said they’re seeing low concentration levels near Honeymoon Island.

This all comes as Tampa Bay is still recovering from a deadly and devastating algae bloom last year.

Right now, red tide is taking its toll along the Gulf coast.

Fish were piled up along the shoreline in Sanibel Island last week.

So far this year, Collier County has seen the highest concentrations of red tide.

Small traces have been detected in Sarasota and Manatee counties, as seen on a red tide map.

Last year, the impact was felt more than 100 miles of Florida’s coast.

The cost of damage is estimated to be more than $130 million.

It also took a toll on tourism and the local job market.

Officials will continue to keep tabs on the bloom.

Florida Fish and Wildlife will issue the next status report on Friday.

