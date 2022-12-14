TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say there is a high risk of respiratory irritation in some Tampa Bay counties due to a red tide bloom.

According to the National Weather Service, scientists with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science predict a high risk of respiratory irritation in Pinellas and Manatee counties from Karenia brevis, also known as red tide. Some Sarasota beaches are facing low-to-moderate risk of irritation.

Health officials in Pinellas county said some may experience eye, nose, and throat irritation, but those with asthma and other pre-existing breathing conditions may experience more severe symptoms. The risk of irritation is highest when winds are blowing towards the shore or along the shore.

Health officials said any irritation beachgoers experience should alleviate itself once individuals leave the area. If symptoms linger or get worse, you’re urged to contact your health provider.

NCCOS recommends checking the respiratory forecast for your area before heading to the beach or out onto the water. Karenia brevis blooms can also kill marine life, and lead to shellfish closures.