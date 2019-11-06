High concentrations of red tide found in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – High concentrations of red tide were observed in Sarasota County waters this week, according to state fish and wildlife officials.

The FWC released its mid-week red tide update on Wednesday afternoon. The latest update shows the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed in several counties in southwest Florida.

Water samples revealed background to very low concentrations of red tide in and offshore of Pinellas County.

The organism was found in background to high concentrations in Sarasota County waters. The FWC says two samples from Sarasota contained high concentrations – or greater than 1 million cells per liter.

SOURCE: FWC

Red tide was also found in Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.

The next red tide update from the FWC will be released Friday.

