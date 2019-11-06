Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay

High concentrations of red tide found in Sarasota County

Red Tide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – High concentrations of red tide were observed in Sarasota County waters this week, according to state fish and wildlife officials.

The FWC released its mid-week red tide update on Wednesday afternoon. The latest update shows the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed in several counties in southwest Florida.

Water samples revealed background to very low concentrations of red tide in and offshore of Pinellas County.

The organism was found in background to high concentrations in Sarasota County waters. The FWC says two samples from Sarasota contained high concentrations – or greater than 1 million cells per liter.

SOURCE: FWC

Red tide was also found in Charlotte County, Lee County and Collier County.

The next red tide update from the FWC will be released Friday.

RECENT RED TIDE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar