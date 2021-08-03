Gov. DeSantis visiting Mote Marine in Sarasota, expected to discuss red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Sarasota on Tuesday and is expected to address the red tide bloom impacting the Tampa Bay area.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be at the Mote Marine Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Center in Sarasota. The advisory sent out listed a 12 p.m. start time.

The governor will be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton.

Gov. DeSantis visited St. Petersburg last month to address the red tide and pushed back against criticism of his handling of the situation. In response to calls for a red tide state of emergency, the governor said during that news conference that a state of emergency wouldn’t do anything that the state wasn’t already doing and argued that it would hurt businesses.

“It would send the message that somehow all of Florida has problems when, in fact, the economy is open here, people should be coming,” he said. “This place is open, they’re doing well.”