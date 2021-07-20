Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces new manatee rehabilitation center

Red Tide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will announce plans for a new manatee rehabilitation center on Wednesday.

The announcement is coming amid the recent red tide crisis across Tampa Bay and the ongoing Unusual Mortality Event (UME), primarily occurring on Florida’s east coast, where manatees are dying due to lack of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon.

According to a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a total of 850 manatees have died across the state as of July 9.

In its report, the FWC makes a note regarding the UME the Indian River Lagoon.

“Because of the large number of manatee deaths documented in this Atlantic event, the preliminary statewide mortality number for the first half of 2021 has surpassed the previous highest annual statewide number of 830 mortalities from 2013,” the report states.

There is better news, however, as the report goes on to state, “as temperatures warmed up and manatees on the Atlantic coast dispersed to other habitat for foraging, the numbers of malnourished carcasses and manatees in need of rescue decreased.”

FWC said watercraft-related incidents lead the cause of death in manatees in June.

The exact details of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium center, including the location, are not yet known, but a news conference will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

While CMA is currently not yet home to a manatee rehabilitation facility, teams due provide rescue to endangered manatees as well as tagging and tracking released manatees. The aquarium also has programs leading manatee conservation in Belize and Cuba.

There are currently five federally permitted acute care facilities for manatees in the state, including ZooTampa and SeaWorld Orlando. These locations treat sick, injured or orphaned Florida manatees.

To report a sick or injured manatee, call FWC’s wildlife alert toll-free number at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922), or *FWC or #FWC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Tide Videos

Clearwater Marine Aquarium to announce new manatee rehabilitation center

Wastewater Spill in St. Pete: 13,000 gallons of raw sewage into Smacks Bayou leading into Tampa Bay

dangers of swimming in red tide

Red tide impacting Lido Key

Red tide crisis: Group rallies in St. Pete to call for action from state, local officials

St. Petersburg organization plans Red Tide rally

Red tide affecting beach picnic industry in Pinellas Co., made popular at height of pandemic

the organizers of a beach volleyball tournament in Treasure Island confirm it will not be cancelled because of red tide

Red tide crisis: FWC issues new fishing regulations for Tampa Bay in wake of bloom

People living near red tide fish kills who can't escape the rancid smell

More Red Tide

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss