Record cold temps, rare September snow forecast in parts of U.S. this week

TAMPA (AP) – A significant contrast in temperatures will set up across the country tomorrow. As the East and South are warm and humid, abnormally cold air for early September will grip the northern Plains and Rockies.

In between these drastic temperature differences, a big storm will evolve over the nation’s midsection. A swath of rain and storms with localized flash flooding is forecast from the southern Plains to the upper Great Lakes.

Accumulating snow is likely to fall across the central Rockies and High Plains, with gusty winds whipping through the entire region.

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance southeast of Bermuda may bring an uptick in downpours and rough surf to the Southeast coast. High winds, heat and continued dry weather could create a firestorm along the Pacific coast.