Rare snow hit Tampa Bay 45 years ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Snow in Tampa Bay? Yes, it does happen, but it is extremely rare.

The temperature may have felt like it could’ve snowed this week, but the last time there were snow showers in Tampa Bay was 45 years ago.

On Jan. 19, 1977, Tampa officially recorded .2 inches, but some areas got 1-2 inches of snow, Storm Team 8 meteorologists said. There were hard freezes in the 1980s and some snow in inland areas years later, but no accumulation.

The snow started late on Jan.18 and accumulated before sunrise on Jan. 19. Temperatures dipped into the 30s. Snow was reported as far south as Venice.

The children loved it but motorists did not as there were dozens of crashes, since they weren’t used to the slippery conditions. Schools closed and Electric companies tried to keep power on.

And as we all know with the weather here, it warmed up quickly and it all melted by mid-morning.