Rainy season is just around the corner, but can’t come soon enough

TAMPA (WFLA) – We’ve gone since May 6th without measurable rainfall at the Tampa National Weather Service site.

We are running 2-3″ below the normal rainfall amounts we have typically accumulated by this time of the year. We are not seeing true drought conditions, but we are seeing elevated fire danger levels.

Luckily rainy season is just around the corner, and we need the rain that is headed our way. We typically see 2/3 of our annual rainfall received during our rainy season, which runs from late May through early October.

According to the National Weather Service of Tampa, rainy season on some years begins abruptly, while other years rainy season develops over time. From mid to late May is usually when rainy season begins. This year our rainy season is off to a late start, thanks to persistent high pressure and dry air over the Southeast.

During rainy season, we see a peak thunderstorm season, usually July 1st through mid September. Several factors must develop for peak thunderstorm season, including the Bermuda High pressure to develop, offshore seas surface temperatures must be above 82°, Moisture is high levels over us must be present, and dewpoints here at the surface must be in the low 70s or above.

A typical rainy season has three phases:

Late May through early July can be the stormiest portion of the season, with threats from severe weather including damaging wind gusts, waterspouts, tornadoes, lightning, hail, and flooding. Early July through early September is slightly less stormy, but is still hot, humid, and wet. Mid-September through early October’s rainfall amounts are ruled by potential tropical systems and early fall cold fronts. These rainfall totals vary wildly from year to year as a result.

So far, long term forecast models show the moisture and humidity to return to our forecast over the Memorial Day Weekend, that in combination with the sea breeze developing will lead to scattered chances for afternoon showers, possibly the hint of rainy season getting off to a slow start.