TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cloudy and breezy day across Tampa Bay. The breeze is coming from the northeast, and it will help drive in a few passing showers this afternoon and evening. Here’s a look at the rain forecast for the rest of the week:

TUESDAY

Watch for spotty light to moderate rain in central Florida around midday, and the showers reach the Gulf Coast by the evening. That means there could be some wet roads during the evening commute. The rain chance reaches 40% at that time.

TUESDAY NIGHT

It stays mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. The rain chance will be slim, but a stray shower or two continues in the forecast.

WEDNESDAY

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico slowly heads east, and winds get even stronger at times. Rounds of downpours are possible through the day, but the better chance for heavier rain will be in the late afternoon and into the evening. The rain chance increases to 60%. Some areas may get half an inch to one inch of rain during this time, but there will be spots that don’t see rain.

THURSDAY

The best chance for widespread rain is Thursday as the area of low pressure slowly crosses the state. This feature brings off-and-on showers throughout the day, and it stays gusty. We bring the rain chance up to 70%, so it’s still not a guarantee that every spot will get a downpour, but it’s the best chance we’ve had in weeks. When you add up rain totals during this three-day rain event, many areas will get 1-3 inches of rain.

FRIDAY

Much drier air builds in as the low pressure heads northeast into the Atlantic. The rain chances remain slim through the weekend.