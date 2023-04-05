TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — April 5th, 2023 is Safe Place Selfie Day, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS initiative aims to help Americans identify safe locations during inclement weather.

Severe weather can happen anywhere, and at any time of the day. Different types bring different hazards. It is important to know where you would go in an instant if a severe weather warning is issued for your area. This includes severe winds, tornadoes, lightning and floods.

As you go about your day, think about where you go to protect yourself. Get creative and go to that place and snap a picture! Post it on social media with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie.

Get your kids and pets involved. Think about where those safe places are at work, school, home and even if you’re out on the road or shopping. Encourage others to get involved too!

Typically, the safest place in a building is going to be an interior room on the lowest floor without windows and few doors. Bathrooms and closets typically prove to be good spots that are reinforced.

Remember in a severe weather scenario to bring something to protect your head like or pillow or if you’re at work, maybe its a binder. Shoes are important too, because although rare, sometime you have to walk out of those areas in debris.

If you’re prepared now, it will be less stressful when a threat is imminent.