Power crews in Sarasota on standby to respond to Eta

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Florida Power & Light has restoration crews on standby throughout Florida, ready to respond to outages due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Dozens of power trucks are parked outside the Sarasota Fairgrounds Monday morning, waiting to see where they will be needed.

FPL has a workforce of around 10,000 people from 22 states ready to respond and help restore power. So far, the company has responded to more than 50,000 people who have experienced outages because of the storm.

Our crews were out restoring power today & will work continuously, as long as winds are below 35 MPH & conditions are safe. Please remain indoors as conditions worsen from #Eta, but if you must go outside, keep safety top of mind & stay away from downed lines & flood waters. pic.twitter.com/vUTZzicY1m — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) November 9, 2020

There are also 100 drone teams that could be used to survey damage and speed up restoration for those dealing with outages.

