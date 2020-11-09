LIVE NOW /
Power crews in Sarasota on standby to respond to Eta

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Florida Power & Light has restoration crews on standby throughout Florida, ready to respond to outages due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Dozens of power trucks are parked outside the Sarasota Fairgrounds Monday morning, waiting to see where they will be needed.

FPL has a workforce of around 10,000 people from 22 states ready to respond and help restore power. So far, the company has responded to more than 50,000 people who have experienced outages because of the storm.

There are also 100 drone teams that could be used to survey damage and speed up restoration for those dealing with outages.

