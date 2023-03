COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents across western Massachusetts are sharing photos of the significant amount of snow they received overnight.

Some viewers have informed 22News that they have received up to 33 inches in Berkshire, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. Here are some photos shared by our viewers:

Snowman in Pepperell (Credit: Sabrina Bradfield)

Hinsdale

Plainfield (Credit: Melissa Rustemeyer)

Photo from Becca Boud

Photo from Becca Boud

Chesterfield (Credit: Laurel Laizer)

Blandford (Credit: Sabrina Barth)

Blandford (Credit: Sabrina Barth)

Blandford (Credit: Sabrina Barth)

Hatfield (Credit: Brandt Miller)

Tree down over Lachine Street in Chicopee

West Springfield

Worthington

Worthington

Worthington

Colrain

Colrain

Colrain

South Deerfield (Credit: Glenn Woods)

South Deerfield (Credit: Glenn Woods)

South Deerfield (Credit: Glenn Woods)

South Deerfield (Credit: Glenn Woods)

Photo from Brittany Duma in Middlefield

Photo from Brittany Duma in Middlefield

Utility workers at Bluebonnet Diner (Photo from Ann Greco)

Worthington snow

Worthington snow

Nearly 3 FEET in Plainfield (Photo from Leon Tuthill)

Otis

Otis

Otis

Otis

West Springfield Photo from Wendy Charbonneau

Hatfield

Photo from Ron Pelletier

Photo from Sweet Vincent Farm

Photo from Sweet Vincent Farm

Photo from Sweet Vincent Farm

Hampden

Photo from Becca Boud

Ashfield Lake (Credit: Karen Lavallee)

