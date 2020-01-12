NWS confirms EF-2 in South Carolina

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed a high-end EF-2 tornado at North Central High School in Kershaw County, South Carolina.

The NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed a high end EF-2 Tornado at North-Central HS in Kershaw County, SC. The estimated winds are around 130 mph. The data is still preliminary as the team will need to evaluate the path width and length of the tornado. pic.twitter.com/CN0DTRPyim — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 12, 2020

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This weekend’s severe weather left behind some significant damage in the Carolinas.

North Central High School in Kershaw County was left with major damage following the overnight storms.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado damage at the site. Teams are still working on an EF rating and track.

A NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed tornado damage to North Central High School in Kershaw County SC. The team is still evaluating the EF rating and track. pic.twitter.com/H891NHdElm — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 12, 2020

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Sunday morning to share photos of the extensive damage.

KCSO reports no injuries in the county stemming from the storm, but says the school may be closed for a period of time.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has crews out to assess damage in Kershaw County and Southern Lancaster County- including the area of the high school- along with Fairfield and Newberry Counties.

The NWS in Wilmington reports tree damage near the Piggly Wiggly in Darlington resulting from severe thunderstorms. News13’s crew noticed the damage appeared to be cleaned up by 12:30 Sunday afternoon.