TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time in days, Tampa Bay has a large pocket of dry air overhead, bringing sunny, hot and rain-free weather. That is, except for on one road.

From 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, the skies opened up on Elam Road in northern Wesley Chapel. The downpour was very small, very localized and stalled out. Check it out in the video above.

It is not much of an exaggeration to say that in the rest of the area, not a drop of rain was found.

There were a few short-lived showers on the radar on Thursday, but this stands out as a Florida cliché — it’s literally raining on one side of the street and not the other.

The rare dry day is due to a pocket of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere (cloud level) that moved in from the Bahamas. It will generally be around through the weekend. Although, the airmass will gradually moisten up and rain chances will increase a notch into the weekend.

Otherwise, expect sizzling sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday with near-record high temperatures near 96 degrees.