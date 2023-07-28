TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas of potential development as the peak of hurricane season looms closer.

The wave with the highest odds of development continues to move about the Central Tropical Atlantic. The NHC says an area of showers and thunderstorms located about halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has increased since yesterday.

While conditions look 60% favorable for this storm to develop into our next tropical depression sometime next week, current models suggest the storm will remain out at sea.

“Once that system clears the mid-Atlantic and gets far enough north to be out of the heavier wind shear, it has a good chance to develop next week,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “The position in the Atlantic indicates it would be a fish storm — not a concern for our area.”

(Max Defender 8)

NHC is also monitoring a wave over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The system is expected to move west over Central America Friday but maintains a low chance of formation at only 10%.

Finally, the NHC is watching a third wave located near the coasts of Georgia and northeastern Florida. The disorganized storm is forecast to move inland over northeastern Florida and eastern

Georgia Friday, however, additional development is not expected.

