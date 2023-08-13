TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurrican Center is monitoring two tropical cyclone developments in the east Atlantic Ocean.

There is a 20% chance of development for both within the next seven days.

Formation within the next 24 hours is at 0%.

The NHC said an area of low pressure for one storm is forecasted to develop in the next few days over the eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

The other storm could develop towards the end of the week over the east-central tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Slow development is possible as the storms move westward.

