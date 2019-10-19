Nestor becomes post-tropical, conditions improving for Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestor has lost its tropical characteristics as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center. This doesn’t change the forecast for the Tampa area as this transition into an ‘extra-tropical cyclone’ was expected.

The storm now has similar characteristics to an area of low pressure with a cold front trailing it. Most of the showers and storms associated with Nestor have moved east of the area. There will be one last main line of showers moving onshore early this afternoon.

Otherwise, rain chances have come down significantly since the overnight hours. A few brief passing gusty showers can’t be ruled out through this evening and into Saturday but the steady, heavy rain threat is over.

Winds will stay gusty through Saturday evening before calming down into early Sunday.

The tornado threat has also come down significantly since the overnight hours.

A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for coastal Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas through this evening as strong onshore winds continue.

Post Tropical Storm Nestor will move ashore in the Florida Panhandle Saturday afternoon before traveling through southeast Georgia, coastal South and North Carolina on Sunday and then moving offshore into the Atlantic.

