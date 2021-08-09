Nebraska flash-flood traps multiple in elevator as it fills with water

(NBC News Channel) — Heavy flash-flooding after a storm in Omaha, Neb., left multiple people trapped in an elevator filled with neck-deep water. The storm also flooded vehicles leaving them stranded in the middle of the street.

The severe weather led to a horrifying moment for one group of people that got stuck in a flooded elevator at the city’s Old Market Lofts, and out of nowhere, water rushed into the elevator, and they became trapped in the neck-deep water.

Some other tenants rushed to their aid, preyed the elevator’s door open and let the water rush out.

There were no injuries.