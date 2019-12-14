National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Officials have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Flagler County early Saturday.

Video and photos from the Seminole Woods area show downed trees and other damage.

A home on Trojan Way – located directly behind the White Eagle in Korona – lost its roof and had its windows blown in. Flagler County has requested the assistance of the American Red Cross to meet the needs of the household.

These pics are from Photog Ed Siarkowicz who was on A1A, John Anderson, Old Kings and over to Korona. pic.twitter.com/XGeqoXtgaU — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) December 14, 2019

Other homes reported damage on Creek Bluff Run off John Anderson Highway. Minor to moderate damage was confirmed on Plantation Oak, Deer Run, Falling Waters, and Fairchild Oaks. Multiple damages within Flagler Beach have been reported, and are pending assessment.

Officials with the National Weather Service worked with Flagler County Emergency Management to conduct a storm survey Saturday and rated the storm an EF-1 tornado.

