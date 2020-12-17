National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Tampa Bay after Wednesday storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area following Wednesday evening’s storms.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed by the NWS office in Pinellas County.

VIDEO: 25 structures damaged following severe weather in Pinellas Park

The tornado touched down at 3:49 p.m. near Seminole and lifted at 4:11 p.m.

According to the NWS, the peak winds of the tornado are estimated at 125 mph. The path was 13.1 miles long.

The tornado caused damage in parts of the Bayour Club, then crossed over Belcher Road and affected an industrial park. There was spotty damage as it approached US Hwy 19 and moved near the St. Petesburg airport. This tornado then crossed the Howard Franklin Bridge, according to Max Defender 8 meteorologist Julie Phillips.

RELATED: ‘Miracle no one was hurt’: Pinellas Park businesses left damaged following storms

Another tornado, an EF-1, was confirmed by the NWS in Polk County.

That tornado touched down at 4:53 p.m. just north of Plant City and lifted at 5:15 p.m. near Gibsonia.

That track was 12.9 miles long and winds were estimated at 110 mph.