TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Special Marine Warning was issued for parts of Citrus County Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents near coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River can expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Boaters are encouraged to wear life jackets.

Locations impacted include Ozello, Crystal River, Cedar Key, and Yankeetown.

The marine warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story can be found below:

Take the umbrella with you this morning if you’re venturing out as scattered showers continue to move onshore.

Sunday starts warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Storms move east later this afternoon with steamy highs in the low to mid 90s.

With high humidity, the heat index will be around 105 degrees this afternoon.

Our weather pattern stays the same Monday and Tuesday, although there won’t be as many showers and storms Tuesday.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns Wednesday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.