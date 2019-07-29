Monday Forecast: The Nature Coast

We managed to get back to our normal weather pattern over the weekend with some extra sunshine and a few sea breeze storms.

Expect more of the same to get the work week started. The day will begin with lots of sunshine. Extra clouds will develop into the early afternoon and a few showers and storms will develop as the sea breeze moves inland. A few storms will linger around through the evening, especially away from the coast.

Coastal areas will see high temperatures around 90 degrees while inland spots will reach the lower 90s.