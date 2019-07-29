Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Monday Forecast: The Nature Coast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We managed to get back to our normal weather pattern over the weekend with some extra sunshine and a few sea breeze storms.

Expect more of the same to get the work week started. The day will begin with lots of sunshine. Extra clouds will develop into the early afternoon and a few showers and storms will develop as the sea breeze moves inland. A few storms will linger around through the evening, especially away from the coast.

Coastal areas will see high temperatures around 90 degrees while inland spots will reach the lower 90s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss