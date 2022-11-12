TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. this morning for our entire area. Patchy dense fog is settling in limiting visibility in many spots. It will lift by mid-morning and we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the day.

It will be a warmer day compared to yesterday thanks to more sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

There will be a few spotty showers this afternoon, especially south of I-4. A few clouds will linger tonight as a cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area early Sunday morning.

A few showers will be possible Sunday morning as the front passes. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday afternoon but it will be less humid and slightly cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures stay mild as we begin the work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Wednesday. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week as moisture moves back in.

The tropics look quiet and no development is expected in the next 5 days.