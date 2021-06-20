MAX DEFENDER8 FORECAST: Hot & very humid Father’s Day, increasing rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm, and it is very muggy to start this Father’s Day.

Today also marks the first day of astronomical summer! It will feel like it this afternoon with high temperatures up near 90°, but with excessive humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits.

Skies stay mostly cloudy and there’s a 30% chance for, mainly inland, scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, a few light sprinkles are possible north of I-4 throughout the day.

During the night, we stay mostly cloudy, temperatures will fall only into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a few isolated showers along the coast to start Monday morning.

Rain chances will increase to a 50% in the afternoon for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly inland, then drifting back toward the coast.

Rain chance to stay elevated, between a 40 and 50%, through Thursday with some deeper moisture in the area. All the while, it will be hot and humid each day with highs in the low 90s.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression Claudette is moving through the Southeast this morning and will push off the coast of the Carolinas Sunday night. It is still forecast to re-strengthen back into a tropical storm as it moves out into the Atlantic. This remains no threat to Florida, otherwise the tropics are quiet.