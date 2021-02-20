MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer, seasonal temperatures to return Sunday afternoon across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High pressure will remain the dominant feature through Saturday night into Sunday.

Its center remains further north into the interior of the southeast but as it tracks more east to the Atlantic coast, we will begin to receive a southeasterly flow which will help increase temperatures to the lower 70s Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to rise moving forward into Monday to the mid and upper 70s, however, a new chance for rain begins to build.

A cold front tracking in from the plains will deepen enough through the gulf to allow for scattered showers and isolated storms to develop by the end of the day and into the overnight.

By Tuesday, the front is expected to pass and a drier, more zonal pattern is expected to take over for the rest of the workweek.

The initial passage of the front will drop temperatures slightly; morning lows hovering in the mid and upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. But by Wednesday we are back to seasonal and will continue to climb temperatures back to the lower 80s by the weekend.