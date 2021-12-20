MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and cloudy today ahead of tomorrow’s storm system

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds hang around through the day today. It will be warm and a bit muggy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We do have a 20% chance of a few showers later this afternoon, and the rain increases tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico crosses north Florida tomorrow and drags a cold front through the Tampa Bay area. Rain chances increase to 70% tomorrow, and there is a slight chance of some stronger thunderstorms. Highs tomorrow will still be in the mid 70s.

Currently, the entire Tampa Bay area is under a “marginal” risk of severe weather with this system. That’s basically a one out of five on the threat level, so be on the look out for some stronger wind gusts and brief heavy downpours.

The cooler air arrives behind the front. We stay in the 60s Wednesday afternoon with a cool, refreshing breeze all day. Sunny and near 70 degrees for a high on Thursday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quite comfortable with highs in the mid-upper 70s with lots of sunshine and nice humidity.