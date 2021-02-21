MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Umbrella weather heading for Tampa Bay on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A ridge of high pressure continues to sink south and track east through tonight and into Monday afternoon. At the same time, a trough tracks across the Mississippi River Valley, inching closer and closer to the viewing area.

An easterly flow has set up across the state which has allowed for an increase in wind, the formation of cumulus and altocumulus clouds, and seasonal temperatures.

Evening lows will remain near average in the upper 50s and lower 60s as winds begin to slowly shift from the east to a southeasterly flow.

By Monday, the front deepens ahead of the trough and heavy clouds and showers form offshore through the dayside. With a southeasterly flow in place, however, daytime highs will increase several degrees above average to the upper 70s and lower 80s just prior to direct interaction with the front along the coast.

Showers are expected later in the day, mainly within the evening and overnight period of Monday into early Tuesday morning. The rain behavior of this front will be more scattered or isolated throughout the region. Storm activity will be lack-luster due to weak instability within the mid-levels of the atmosphere but a stray storm or two cannot be ruled out.

By Tuesday morning, the front is expected to pass and by the afternoon high pressure and a zonal flow will take over. This will yield a drier clearer pattern but with a northeasterly flow taking over after the front passes, cooler daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s will be common.

We quickly rebound back to the mid-70s Wednesday and slowly increase temperatures back to the 80s by this coming weekend.