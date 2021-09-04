MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tampa Bay returns to summer pattern

Just in time to start of the holiday weekend, our stormy frontal boundary begins to weaken and dry out!

Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the mid-to-late afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the weekend, which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time we lessen the lower-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

This means that rain chances will be on the lower side not just for our Saturday but throughout the Labor Day weekend as a whole.

Heat and UV ray will still be a concern through. With the little moisture we do receive and the daytime highs still surging into the lower 90s, Feel-like temperatures will range between 103 and 108 degrees.

UV rays are also expected to stay extremely high along with a high risk for heat-related illnesses, so skin damage risks will also be high. Beating the heat will be key through the holiday weekend. Stay cool and hydrated and be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 minutes at a time.

Local waterways and beaches are looking wonderful for today. Winds will start from the east and switch to the west through the day bust sticking to around five knots. Seas are expected to be 2 feet or less and the inland water ways should be smooth.

I am also happy to say that we have lifted our high rip risks across the Gulf Coast beaches.

TROPICS

We’re still monitoring Hurricane Larry, which has become a major hurricane.

Latest model tracks show no apparent threat to the Sunshine State as the tropical system squeezes between a high pressure front coming off the US coast and the mid-Atlantic high pressure. This keeps Larry tracking much farther north rather than west.

We are also tracking a short wave through Central America near the Yucatan Peninsula. We expect this system to lift northeast into the Gulf of Mexico through the next five days, which may lead to more organization and potentially a tropical system.

This particular wave will have our attention as we move forward into our short business week ahead.