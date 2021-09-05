MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer heat and storms develop

Halfway through our holiday weekend, our slightly stormy frontal boundary continues to linger.

Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the late afternoon and southern coastal showers creep in by midafternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the weekend which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time we are still expected to lessen the lower-level moisture from the Gulf.

This means that rain chances will more isolated rather than scattered or widespread through the area.

Heat and UV rays will still be a concern though. With the little moisture we do receive and the daytime highs still surging into the lower 90s, Feel-like temperatures will range between 102 and 106 degrees.

UV rays are also expected to stay at very high levels; So, along with a high risk for heat related illnesses, skin damage risks will also be high. Beating the heat will be key through the holiday weekend. Stay cool and hydrated and be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 minutes at a time.

Local water ways and the beaches are looking wonderful for today. Winds will start from the southwest and switch to the west through the day, sticking to around 5 to 10 knots.

Seas are expected to be 2 feet or less and the inland water ways should be smooth to a light chop. Rip risks will be low however, some beaches throughout Hillsborough County will be closed due to high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

TROPICS

We’re still monitoring Hurricane Larry which has become a major hurricane.

Latest model tracks show no apparent threat to the Sunshine State as the tropical system squeezes between a high pressure and front coming off the US coast and the Mid-Atlantic high pressure. This keeps Larry tracking much more north rather than west.

We are also tracking a short wave through Central America near the Yucatan Peninsula attempting to exit into the Gulf of Mexico. We expect this system to lift northeast into the gulf through the next five days which may lead to more organization and potentially a tropical system.

Models are not too confident in full tropical development, but the track looks to provide heavy storm chances for the Tampa Bay area by this Wednesday and Thursday.