MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stray showers overnight, cooler through the end of this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We topper out in the mid 70s today with building clouds this evening. Tonight the skies will cloudy and temperatures are cooling down.  Expect a few showers overnight, but not everyone will see rain. The showers are ahead of a cold front that will cool us down tomorrow and Friday.  

Expect cloudier skies overnight and temperatures turning cool. Overnight lows will get down into the mid to upper 50s as a cold front pushes through overnight.

Expect clearing skies on Thursday morning once the cold front pushes through. The cold front turns us even chillier; temperatures will only be warming into the upper 60s, near 70 degrees- a chilly breeze will make things feel even cooler. 

Temperatures turn extra chilly Thursday night into Friday morning, dipping into the low 50s.  Friday will be sunny and cool, only warming into the upper 60s. 

Saturday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, Expect sunny skies turning partly cloudy and mild temperatures warming into the low 70s.

Sunday a cold front will move through, bringing widespread chances for showers during the day. Temperatures turn even chillier on Monday. We don’t warm up much until the middle of next week. 

