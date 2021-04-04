Max Defender 8 Forecast: Seasonal Weather Holding Pattern

TAMPA (WFLA) — An area of high pressure will remain the major component to our weather pattern for the next several days.

This high will suppress major moisture values to the mid and upper levels and keep the atmosphere in more of a stable pattern throughout the rest of the holiday weekend and into mid next week. This morning, cool/sinking air still filters in from the north, making it a chilly start for Easter.

Morning lows are expected to range in the lower 50s but some interior low-lined areas may encounter upper 40s around sunrise. Luckily, the chill burns off quickly after sunrise and mainly sunny skies and mild winds are expected as high pressure shifts to center over the sunshine state. This will aid temperatures to climb back to seasonal by mid/late afternoon to the upper 70s.

This pattern remains through much of the work week with high temperatures slowly climbing back into the low and mid 80s by Thursday. By this time however, high pressure will finally break down and move east as an approaching front deepens out of the Mississippi River Valley.

Winds will shift to more of a southerly flow which will add more moisture and allow for clouds to build Thursday night through Friday. By Saturday, the front begins to interact with our area with peak chances for showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Severe weather potential is low but most likely due to how far out we are in the forecast from the actual front. Being storm ready and alert will still be a wise choice as we move into next weekend. During this time, daytime highs will drop slightly with the passage of the front.

Next Sunday’s highs are expected in the mid/upper 70s.