MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Possible stretch of wet weather to come Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A wet stagnant weather forecast is ahead of us moving through the end of the weekend and into next week.

A frontal boundary will slowly slide south and become near zonal over Central Florida by the end of the day Sunday. With winds out of the southwest flowing into the front and the upper levels still moving freely from west to east, warm, muggy and wet conditions will be common.

Sunday will remain in the lower 80s as cloudy and muggy conditions build through the day. Scatter showers and isolated storms are possible as early as mid-afternoon but are more likely to occur through our Nature Coast counties for the first half of the day and build into our Suncoast counties by mid to late afternoon.

Then, we settle in for the long haul of rain. Due to the pattern staking claim over Central Florida through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the warm moist southerly flow continuing, scattered showers and storm chances will remain high along with daytime highs remaining either at or slightly below average.

Severe weather, at this time, is looking unlikely but an isolated event cannot be ruled out. Our main concern moving through the next several days will be local flooding due to the high, constant rain threat.

Remember to take caution on wet and slick roadways and if you see standing water on the road, remember to turn around.