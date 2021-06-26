MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend with scattered afternoon storms

Weather
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild, muggy, and calm this morning with mostly clear skies. Clouds will build early this afternoon and a few showers and thunderstorms will develop inland.

Storms will drift west toward the coast through the early evening hours. Overall rain chances today are at a 40%.

Temperatures will top out near 90 this afternoon. Tonight will be mild and quiet with low temperatures near 76°.

The same general pattern will be in place on Sunday with high temperatures near 93 degrees and a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The storms that form will develop inland and drift toward the coast in the afternoon.

The slightly lower rain chances will stick around Monday before increasing again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Deeper tropical moisture moves back in.

