MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drier and warmer Saturday with increasing rain chances again Father’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a fairly typical mid-June morning here in the Tampa Bay area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There are quite a few clouds passing by, but there are breaks in the clouds as well.

There’s a 10% chance for a passing downpour north of I-4 this morning otherwise rain chances will be lower today than previous days. There is a 20% chance for a few, mainly inland thunderstorms this afternoon. Otherwise most areas will be dry with peaks of sun through the passing clouds.

Temperatures will be warmer since we’ll see a little bit more sunshine, highs will be in the low 90s.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with low temps near 78°. Temperatures warm back to near 90° for Father’s Day afternoon and rain chances go back up to a 30%, again for mainly inland afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday with tropical moisture moving back in to the area.

With higher rain chances, temperatures will be lower in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three finally organized enough in its last few hours to be called Tropical Storm Claudette, our third name storm of the season. Tropical storm conditions have been ongoing overnight along the central Gulf Coast and will continue this morning.

The system will likely dissipate into a tropical depression later today as it moves through the Southeastern states. The National Hurricane Center forecast now calls for re-strengthening of Claudette as it moves off the coast of the Carolinas sometime Monday.

This will have no direct impact on the Tampa Bay area but will bring moisture back in by Monday and Tuesday helping to increase our rain chances