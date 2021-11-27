MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A chilly weather stretch lingers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Area of high pressure remain still or dominant feature throughout the next 24 hours. This allows morning lows to remain within the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Any location featured in the 40s this morning will have a wind-chill factor. North/northeast winds will be at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts at 15 mph. This means feel-like temperatures may reach as low as 40° flat. Jackets and long pants will be a wise choice for any kind of morning activities.

With a more stabilized environment this afternoon, clear skies and sunshine will be common but cooler air will hover over the sunshine State. Daytime highs are expected to be 5 to 10° below average; featured in the lower 70s. By tomorrow, a weak cold front will begin to deepen out of the Southeast and will bring in a small threat for wet weather. Morning lows will remain in the low 50s and upper 40s but partly cloudy skies will be coming and will slowly build throughout the day to mostly cloudy conditions.

Due to a stable atmosphere and dryer air prior to the front entering the Tampa Bay area, the cold front is expected to weaken and even dry out slightly. The timing of the front is more likely during the evening on Sunday and will stretch into early Monday morning. Even so, rain chances are more likely around only 20%. With the entrance of the front, afternoon high temperatures will increase back up to seasonal within the middle and upper 70s.

Once the front passes however, daytime highs are expected to drop back down to lower 70s; several degrees below average. High pressure builds behind the front so by Monday afternoon , Mainly sunny conditions will return and clear and drier weather will be a commonality throughout the work week keeping daytime highs slightly below average.