Wave Watch: Winds pick up, clouds stick around Thursday on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: A front is stalled out overhead which will keep a low chance for showers area-wide. A washout is not expected but a few light, brief showers are possible. Winds will be breezy, especially to start the day. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 10:00 AM Thursday morning. Winds could gust up to 25 knots out of the northeast diminishing to 10-15 during the afternoon. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Low Tide: 8:23 a.m.

High Tide: 3:41 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Wave height: 2-4 feet

Wave period: 7 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Wave height: 2-3 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast