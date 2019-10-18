Wave Watch: Tropical Storm Nestor bringing hazardous marine conditions Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: Tropical Storm Nestor is producing large waves, strong winds, showers and storms, and the potential for an isolated water spout or two Friday night into Saturday. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect, as well as a High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory.

Offshore seas could be as large as 10 to 14 feet off the Tampa Bay coast and 6 to 10 feet off the Nature Coast. Winds will gust up to 40 mph in the strongest storms.

Isolated waterspouts are possible in storms that rotate offshore. There is a low chance they move onshore and become tornadoes briefly.

Rip currents will also be likely Saturday with the rough surf.

All of the moisture and high winds will pull away Saturday evening and conditions will greatly improve by Sunday. Seas will still be 3 to 5 feet but will continue to decrease in height through the day and into Monday. Winds will be out of the north at 10 knots. Rain chances will be much lower.

