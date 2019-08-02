WAVE WATCH: Tropical moisture brings widespread, heavy downpours Friday and Saturday

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay will see an increase in the coverage of showers and storms the next few days. Deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical wave in the Bahamas will stick around for the next few days. Waves in the bay will see a light to moderate chop with an easterly wind of 10 to 15 knots.

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

Low tide at St. Pete Pier is at 8:38 a.m. and high tide is at 3:13 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas will have seas of 2 feet Friday with east winds at 15 knots. Showers and storms will be scattered throughout the day.

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

The Nature Coast will have seas of 2 feet or less with easterly winds at 10 knots. Showers and storms will be scattered about throughout the day.

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 8:20 p.m.

The Suncoast will also see scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday leaving unsettled marine conditions both in the bay and on the offshore waters. The bay will have a moderate chop and offshore waters