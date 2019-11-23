Wave Watch: Sunday cold front to bring breezy winds, higher seas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: Another day with light winds and relatively calm seas in expected Friday. Winds will come out of the east and south at about 5 mph leading to smooth bay and inland waters along with 2 ft or less waves offshore. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds but near zero rain chances again.