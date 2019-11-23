Wave Watch: Sunday cold front to bring breezy winds, higher seas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • High Tide: 11:51 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 5:17 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet or less
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

