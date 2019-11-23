Wave Watch: Sunday cold front to bring breezy winds, higher seas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
- High Tide: 11:51 a.m.
- Low Tide: 5:17 p.m.
Coastal Pinellas
- Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet or less
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet or less
- Wave period: 4 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
- Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
- Wave height: 2 feet or less
- Wave period: 4 seconds