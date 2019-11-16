Live Now
Wave Watch: Small Craft Advisory in effect for Saturday as breezy winds bring in cooler air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: Clouds will hang out Saturday but with only a very low chance for an isolated, brief shower. Temperatures will be cool with morning lows in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs struggling to warm to near 70 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be breezy, causing the need for a Small Craft Advisory. Sunday should be slightly calmer with more sunshine.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 10:46 a.m.
  • High Tide: 6:27 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
  • Wave height: 3-5 feet
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2-4 feet
  • Wave period: 1 second

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
  • Wave Height: 3-5 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

