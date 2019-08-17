Wave Watch: Slightly drier weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: Deep tropical moisture remains in place across much of the Peninsula of Florida. This led to widespread showers and storms Thursday that will likely be around again Friday. Not the best of boat days but relief is in sight. Drier air will slide in Sunday and Monday forcing the moisture north of the Bay Area. Showers and storms will still be scattered but not as widespread as they have been. Any showers and storms will likely produce strong, gusty winds and lead to larger seas. Use caution if headed out on the water but it will be best to hold off until the end of the weekend.