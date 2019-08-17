Wave Watch: Slightly drier weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.
The Weekend: Showers and storms will be less widespread but still scattered about both days. Slightly lower rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday with a little more sunshine expected and warmer temperatures. Still not the best weekend out on the water but there should be some dry time to get out boating or paddleboarding.
Tampa Bay
- Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
- Low Tide: 9:18 a.m.
- High Tide: 3:33 p.m.
Pinellas
- Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 4 feet
- Wave Period: 1 second
Nature Coast
- Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 4 feet
- Wave Period: 0 seconds
Suncoast
- Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
- Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
- Low Tide: 8:20 a.m.
- High Tide: 1:55 p.m.
- Significant Wave Height: 4 feet
- Wave Period: 5 seconds