Wave Watch: Showers and storms move in after 4 pm Friday afternoon

TAMPA (WFLA) –

Friday: Temperatures will be hot and a large part of the day will be dry. A tropical wave will influence the rain chances in the afternoon. Isolated storms will drift towards the coast from the east during the late afternoon. Those storms will drift offshore and could linger along the coast through some of the evening so keep an eye on the sky looking towards land when you’re out.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

High Tide: 7:14 a.m.

Low Tide: 3:00 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 2 feet

Wave Period: 3 seconds

Suncoast