Breaking News
Serious crash involving child causes lane closures in St. Pete

Wave Watch: Sea fog will give way to sunshine, warm temps for Thanksgiving

Marine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thanksgiving Day: High pressure will gradually build in throughout the day leaving sunshine in the wake of sea fog. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 80 degrees. Winds will come out of the north between 5 and 10 mph. Seas will be around 2 feet. The calm weather will continue into the weekend until the arrival of our next cold front late Sunday.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 9:20 a.m.
  • High Tide: 4:47 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
  • Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
  • Wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 2 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss