Wave Watch: Sea fog will give way to sunshine, warm temps for Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thanksgiving Day: High pressure will gradually build in throughout the day leaving sunshine in the wake of sea fog. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 80 degrees. Winds will come out of the north between 5 and 10 mph. Seas will be around 2 feet. The calm weather will continue into the weekend until the arrival of our next cold front late Sunday.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Low Tide: 9:20 a.m.

High Tide: 4:47 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast